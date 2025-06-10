Flyboys Swept at Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. - The Greeneville Flyboys (3-2) lost both games on their opening road trip, with the series finale versus the Bluefield Ridge Runners (3-2) playing out much like the series opener. For the second day in a row, Greeneville lost by one run, falling by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday.

Designated hitter Grant Hunter (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) gave the Flyboys a 2-0 lead with a line-drive, two-run home run in the second inning. Ridge Runners right fielder Trey Callaway (1-for-2, 2B, RBI, R) doubled and advanced to third base on an error by Flyboys center fielder Mycah Jordan before scoring on a groundout from designated hitter Josh Hines (1-for-3, RBI) to cut the Flyboys' lead in half in the bottom of the second.

The score remained level as both pitching staffs exchanged blows in the middle innings. Greeneville starter Jace Smith (3 IP, H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K) and reliever Drew Mattox (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) kept the Ridge Runners at bay in the first six innings. The Flyboys had a golden opportunity to extend their lead in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs. After walking the bases full, Ridge Runners bullpen arm Ethan Rucker (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K) struck out Flyboys third baseman AJ Diaz (0-for-3) to dispatch the Flyboys' best scoring chance of the night.

The home nine then tied the game at two runs apiece with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly from Callaway and took the lead in the eighth inning for the second consecutive night. This time, it was cleanup man Bryce Campbell's turn to be the hero. The Ridge Runners first baseman (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) doubled home second baseman Cristino Tufano (0-for-3, BB, R), giving Bluefield a 3-2 lead it did not relinquish. Pinch-hitter Reid Haire (0-0, BB, SB) worked a two-out walk, stole second base and advanced to third on defensive indifference, but Bryson Hoff (SV, IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K) struck out Flyboys left fielder Jace Patton (0-for-4, 3 K) to end the game and seal the Ridge Runners' victory.

The Flyboys return home to host the Kingsport Axmen in a two-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday is Flyboys Eras Night 2.0 at Pioneer Park.







