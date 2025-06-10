Axmen Struggle at the Plate, Fall to State Liners, 8-4

June 10, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - In their 2025 home opener, the Kingsport Axmen struggled to get the bats going and fell to division tri-city rival Bristol, 8-4.

A rain delay set the start time back about an hour, but even with the 60-minute layoff, the State Liners pounced on the Axmen early, scoring the first run on a fielder's choice that was followed by a massive two-run double by Brooks Wright.

Facing the early deficit, Kingsport matched Bristol's three-run first inning, starting with an RBI single from shortstop Kam Durnin. Deadlocked at three entering the second, it seemed we were in for a nail-biter.

However, that was not the case. The Axmen went cold and could not get the bats going, while Bristol stayed hot. By the end of the third, the State Liners led, 6-3.

Bristol's superb relief pitching from Ty Barnett and Charlie Atkinson held the Axmen to only one hit in six innings. Then Matthew Bienvenu closed the game out in the ninth after allowing one run to score.

Kingsport falls to 1-3 on the season with one more home contest against Bristol, before hitting the road to face Greenville.







Appalachian League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.