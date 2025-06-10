Doughboys Walk off the Sock Puppets in Thrilling Fashion

June 10, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City, Tenn. - Monday's matchup between the Johnson City Doughboys and the Burlington Sock Puppets in Johnson City had everything a baseball fan could ever ask for.

It started with strong pitching from both starters and ended with a walk-off hit.

Burlington's Anthony Neubeck threw four scoreless innings for the Sock Puppets, while allowing one hit and striking out six.

Doughboys starter Bryson Thacker kept right up with him as he went four scoreless innings himself without allowing a hit and striking out six batters.

Burlington got on the board first in the fifth inning when a triple to the wall from Chandler Jennings allowed Avery Smith and Orlando Fernandez to give the Sock Puppets a 2-0 lead.

Both teams would go scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings before Dusty Vela scored on a bases-loaded ground ball. A throwing error by the Doughboys also saw Preston Yaucher score on the same play in the eighth inning.

A line drive hit by Jeter Polledo was caught by shortstop Willie Hurt, but yet another error allowed a run to score as Dominic Krupinski made it a 5-0 ballgame.

But the Doughboys were not out of it yet. With the bases loaded, designated hitter Ryan Jones grounded one to third, bringing in Logan Fyffe before pitcher Cameron Poe walked in Ryan Jones and Jackson Jones to make it 5-3.

Poe would throw a wild pitch into the backstop bringing across Tre Majette as the comeback kept forming for Johnson City now trailing, 5-4.

Things got dicey in the top of the eighth as Burlington loaded the bases, but pitcher Ryan Smith cleaned it up as he struck out Wade Shelly with the bases loaded. Smith then followed it up with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two in the process.

Willie Hurt and Logan Dunn got things started in the bottom half of the frame with back-to-back singles, and Jack Jones walked on a full count to load the bases.

Ryan Jones would then fly out to right field and Tre Majette struck out to put the Doughboys' backs against the wall.

Down to the last out, it was none other than Jose Fernandez, who on a pinch-hit with the bases loaded and two outs, drilled a line drive off the right-center field wall to bring in Hurt and Dunn, giving the Doughboys their walk-off win, 6-5.

The Doughboys are back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark for the final game of the quick series between Burlington.







