Doughboys struggle at home, fall to Sock Puppets 16-6

June 10, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- The Johnson City Doughboys fell to the Burlington Sock Puppets 16-6 on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, wrapping up a short two-game series.

Doughboys starter Blake Dean had a strong outing, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

Burlington's Ryan Hench went four innings, giving up only three hits and one earned run before exiting.

Johnson City opened the scoring when Jose Fernandez doubled off the left-center wall, driving in Cam Kaufman from first base.

The Sock Puppets answered in the top of the fourth with four runs on three straight hits from Preston Yaucher, Dusty Vela and Sam Laux. Burlington added three more in the fifth after a scoreless inning from Johnson City.

The Doughboys responded in the bottom of the fifth when Jackson Jones walked to bring home Jackson Reid.

Defensive errors and mental mistakes cost Johnson City late, as Burlington erupted for nine runs over the final four innings.

The Doughboys managed four more runs, including one off a Dane Morrow triple that scored Willie Hurt, but couldn't keep pace.

Connor Osier closed it out for Burlington, retiring the side in the ninth to seal the win.

Johnson City heads to Huntington for a two-game road series against the Coal Cats beginning Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Jack Cook Field.







Appalachian League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.