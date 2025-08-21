Doughboys GM Patrick Ennis Named 2025 Appalachian League Executive of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- The Appalachian League announced Patrick Ennis, general manager of the Johnson City Doughboys, as the recipient of the 2025 Appalachian League Executive of the Year award. This honor recognizes Ennis' outstanding leadership, innovation and impact on the organization, community and league as a whole.

In his fourth season with the Doughboys, Ennis has continued to elevate the standard of excellence at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Under his guidance in 2025, TVA Credit Union Ballpark was home to both the Johnson City Doughboys and the Bristol State Liners. In addition, Johson City was selected as the host site for the 2025 Appalachian League Championship game on Aug. 2. The action never stopped as the Doughboys launched multiple successful promotional nights and grew community partnerships to unprecedented levels. His vision and tireless dedication helped make the Doughboys one of the premier teams in summer collegiate baseball.

This season, Ennis also spearheaded a number of fan-first initiatives, including a revamped ballpark experience, expanded youth engagement programming and a sold-out July 4 celebration. Internally, he has built a strong front office culture rooted in creativity, accountability and team-first values. "I'm incredibly humbled to receive this recognition." says Ennis "It's a direct reflection of the amazing staff I get to work with every day, our loyal fans and a community that truly supports this team. We're proud to represent Johnson City and the Appalachian League, and I can't wait to see what's next!"

The Executive of the Year award is voted on by league executives and recognizes the individual who made the most outstanding contributions to the Appalachian League during the season.







