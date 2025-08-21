Patrick Ennis Named 2025 Appalachian League Executive of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced Johnson City Doughboys general manager Patrick Ennis as the 2025 Executive of the Year. The award is presented to the executive who has made the most valuable contributions to their club and the league.

"I'm truly honored to be named this year's Appalachian Executive of the Year," said Ennis. "This recognition would not have been possible without the incredible support of the Doughboys Front Office, the Boyd Sports Executive Team and our amazing community."

Under the leadership of Ennis, TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City hosted 48 games in 54 days in 2025 between the Johnson City Doughboys, Bristol State Liners and the Appalachian League championship game. TVA Credit Union Ballpark welcomed 99,483 fans throughout the course of the season. The Doughboys welcomed 77,784 fans during the regular season, the most in the league for the fourth straight season.

Ennis guided the Doughboys through one of the most ambitious and successful seasons in team history. He pushed the Doughboys brand forward through creative promotions, enhanced in-game entertainment and bold marketing campaigns. Throughout the season, Johnson City wore specialty jerseys twice and had giveaways for fans three times. Doughboys weekly promotions included Dollar Days for select weeknight home games, Thirsty Thursdays and Sound off Saturdays where fans could enjoy live music on the concourse for every Saturday night home game.

Ennis's approach to leadership centers on innovation and connection, and his leadership extended beyond the ballpark. Ennis spearheaded partnerships with local schools, charities and businesses, ensuring the Doughboys remained an active, positive force in Johnson City. From organizing youth baseball clinics to coordinating player appearances at community events, his efforts strengthened the team's bond with its fans.

"Thank you all for your continued belief in what we're building. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and excited for what's ahead. Here's to an unforgettable 2026 season!" Ennis added.

Ennis also won the Executive of the Year award in 2023. He has been the Doughboys general manager for the past three seasons after serving as the assistant general manager in 2022. His previous stops in baseball include USA Baseball, the Fayetteville SwampDogs in the Coastal Plain League and the Carolina Mudcats in the Carolina League. Ennis graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke after playing baseball for two years at Rockingham Community College.







