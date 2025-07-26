Doughboys Come Back to Beat Otterbots on the Road

July 26, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - The Johnson City Doughboys came from behind to claim a win over the Danville Otterbots on Saturday, 10-9.

The Otterbots opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded, Khaleel Pratt lined a hit down the first baseline to the corner in right field. Seth Smith, Elgin Bennett and Bruce Wyche all scored on the play as Pratt slid into third with an RBI triple.

In the top of the second inning, the Doughboys scored their first run of the game. After Cameron Dube and Braxton Baird worked walks, Dane Morrow stepped up and lined a hit into center field. Dube found his way home from second base, chipping into Danville's lead to make it 3-1.

The Otterbots went on to score four runs in the bottom of the third. One of those runs was Pratt's third RBI of the game, as he grounded out to short, scoring Bennett. Charlie Carter then came to the plate with two runners on and blasted a three-run homer over the left-field wall, scoring Wyche and Gavin Brewer and widening Danville's lead to 7-1.

Johnson City matched those four runs and added a couple more in the fourth, starting with a Logan Fyffe line drive into center that scored Dube for a second time. Another run came from Nate Conner mashing a ball into right and bringing Morrow home. With the bases loaded, Landon Smelser drew a walk to earn himself an RBI and score Fyffe from third, before Camden Kaufman got in on the action with an RBI single into left that brought Conner in. The six-run inning was capped off by a wild pitch from the Otterbots that found the backstop and allowed Trey Majette to score, tying the ballgame at seven apiece.

The Doughboys took the lead on another wild pitch, this time from Otterbot pitcher Jacob Smith, which got by the catcher and saw Dube cross home for a third time.

Danville flipped the script in the home half of the sixth. Carter got his fourth and fifth RBIs of the game on a line-drive single into right, bringing home Wyche and Garrett Shull to put Danville ahead by one run.

In the top of the eighth, Baird lifted a sacrifice fly out into left, but Dube was ready for the tag-up from third and scrambled to the plate to tie the game at nine on his fourth run of the game. Fyffe would be the one to put the Doughboys ahead, cracking his third hit into center and sending Morrow flying home.

Griffin Howell came out of the bullpen for the final two innings and slammed the door on the Otterbots. After striking out the side in the eighth, Howell went one, two, three in the bottom of the ninth with another strikeout to secure his second save of the season and give Johnson City the win, 10-9.

The Doughboys will play the second of the two-game series against the Otterbots on Sunday, with the first pitch at 5:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.