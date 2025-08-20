Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis Named 2025 Appalchian League Executive of the Year

Published on August 20, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Appalachian League today announced Patrick Ennis, General Manager of the Johnson City Doughboys, as the recipient of the 2025 Appalachian League Executive of the Year award. This honor recognizes Ennis' outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact on the organization, community, and league as a whole.

In his fourth season with the Doughboys, Ennis has continued to elevate the standard of excellence at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Under his guidance in 2025, TVA Credit Union Ballpark was home to both the Johnson City Doughboys and the Bristol State Liners. In addition, Johson City was selected as the host site for the 2025 Appalachian League Championship game on August 2. The action never stopped as the Doughboys launched multiple successful promotional nights and grew community partnerships to unprecedented levels. His vision and tireless dedication have helped make the Doughboys one of the premier teams in summer collegiate baseball.

This season, Ennis also spearheaded a number of fan-first initiatives, including a revamped ballpark experience, expanded youth engagement programming, and a sold-out 4th of July celebration. Internally, he has built a strong front office culture rooted in creativity, accountability, and team-first values. "I'm incredibly humbled to receive this recognition." says Ennis "It's a direct reflection of the amazing staff I get to work with every day, our loyal fans, and a community that truly supports this team. We're proud to represent Johnson City and the Appalachian League, and I can't wait to see what's next!"

The Executive of the Year award is voted on by league executives and recognizes the individual who made the most outstanding contributions to the Appalachian League during the season.







Appalachian League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.