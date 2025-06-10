River Riders Drop Tight Contest in Danville

June 10, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

DANVILLE, Va. - Despite a strong outing from the pitching staff and a three-hit night from first baseman Lenox Lively, the Elizabethton River Riders came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Danville Otterbots on Monday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.

The Rundown

Elizabethton (1-2) was limited to two runs despite tallying eight hits and drawing six walks, leaving 11 runners stranded. Lively led the River Riders at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Josh Owens added two hits, while Jayden Lobliner, Luke Donaghey and Joshua Evans also reached base multiple times.

Danville opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI single from Christian Hamilton. Elizabethton tied the game in the third when Joshua Evans reached on a single, advanced to third on an error and wild pitch, and came home on a sacrifice fly by Brady Thompson.

The Otterbots responded bottom half of the inning, retaking the lead on an RBI double by Khaleel Pratt. The River Riders once again pulled even in the fourth after a wild pitch scored Lively from third base.

The decisive blow came in the sixth. With the bases loaded and no outs, a wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to score, giving Danville the lead that held for the remainder of the game.

Elizabethton's pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts on the night. Charlie Spoonhour, Cameron Owens and Brody Roe were effective in relief, with Roe striking out the side in a clean seventh inning.

The River Riders mounted threats in both the eighth and ninth innings, but a double play erased a promising rally in the eighth, and Danville closer Tyler Davis closed out the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Stat of the Game:

.364 - Lively raised his season batting average to .364 with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.

Notes:

The River Riders' 11 strikeouts, their second-highest total of the season.

Lively posted his second multi-hit game and reached base four times.

Jordan Crosland and Donaghey each swiped a base.

Elizabethton hit into two double plays, including one to end the eighth inning.

Thompson added his third RBI of the summer on a sac fly.

Next Up:

The River Riders play the second game of the two-game series vs. the Danville Otterbots on June 10 at 7 p.m. The game will be audio streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







