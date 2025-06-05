Late Push Falls Short in Season Opener

June 5, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - A pair of RBI doubles from Tua Wolfgramm helped fuel a late comeback bid, but the Elizabethton River Riders came up just short in a 6-4 loss to the Tri-State Coal Cats on Opening Night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders pulled to within two runs and had multiple opportunities late, but Tri-State held on for the win.

The rundown

Tri-State broke a scoreless tie in the third on a two-out RBI single from Sam Winsett. The River Riders responded in the fourth when Josh Owens walked and later scored on Wolfgramm's RBI double to center, tying the game at 1-1.

The Coal Cats pulled away with a run in the fifth and three more in the seventh, including RBI knocks from Winsett, Chandler Murray and Jorge Gonzalez-Febo. They extended their lead to 6-1 before Elizabethton mounted a push.

In the seventh, the River Riders loaded the bases and plated a run on Brady Thompson's sacrifice fly. In the eighth, Eli Evans walked, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Wolfgramm's second double of the night. A fielder's choice from Luke Donaghey added another, trimming the deficit to 6-4.

The River Riders went down in order in the ninth as Tri-State's bullpen locked down the final frame.

On the mound

Jake Yeager got the Opening Day start, allowing just one run across three innings. Demarques Thompson, Ryan Bailey, Henry Slaby and Charlie Spoonhour followed out of the bullpen, combining for nine strikeouts across six innings.

Stat of the game

2 - Wolfgramm ripped a pair of RBI doubles, driving in two of Elizabethton's four runs in his season debut.

Notes:

- Thursday marked Opening Night for the River Riders.

- Elizabethton used five pitchers in the loss.

- The River Riders drew seven walks and were hit by three pitches.

- Donaghey reached base three times and scored once.

- Owens walked twice and stole a base.

- Jack Ratcliffe tallied a single and a walk.

- The River Riders turned two double plays defensively.

- Evans and Lenox Lively each reached base twice.

- This was the River Riders' first-ever game against Tri-State.

Next up

The River Riders (0-1) return to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night for Game 2 of the series against Tri-State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







