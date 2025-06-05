Doughboys fall short on opening night

June 5, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys opening night festivities end in a 4-1 loss to the Bristol State Liners.

Bryson Thacker tossed 2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts and only a single hit allowed.

Brian Smith followed with a scoreless inning in the 3rd before Chris Patterson opened up the scoring for the State Liners in the 4th when he crossed home on a Beau Revord single.

Bristol would add 2 more runs in the 5th with a 2 RBI double from Olin Ward bringing in Prince DeBoskie and Jaxon Walker.

Johnson City responded with their first run of the game in the bottom of the 5th as Camden Kaufman's line drive brought Jackson Reid around to score after a single.

Major Osbolt struck out 3 straight in the top of the 6th before Prince DeBoskie gave the State Liners their 4th run on a Jaxon Walker single in the top of the 7th.

Griffin Howell and Carson French held the State Liners scoreless in the 8th and 9th, but the Doughboys bats could not keep up as they went 3 up, 3 down in the bottom of the 9th.

The Doughboys will suit up again tomorrow to continue the series against the Bristol State Liners tomorrow night, first pitch at 7:00 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.