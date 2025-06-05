5 Things to Watch: 2025 Sock Puppets Preview

June 5, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







5 Things to Keep an Eye Out for This Summer for the Sock Puppets

1. Who will anchor the pitching staff?

Every summer team enters the season with a focus on pitching, and the Sock Puppets are no exception. Among the top candidates to lead the staff are a trio of returners: Andrew

Steinhaus (Radford), Bromley Thornton (UNC Wilmington) and Jobe Olson (Coppin State). All three posted sub-3.50 ERAs last summer and are back for a second year in Burlington. Another name to watch is Tony Neubeck (Missouri), a right-hander with an abundance of SEC experience and a strong, durable frame. Former big leaguer and first-year pitching coach, Dave Schmidt, is excited to develop some quality arms over the next eight weeks.

2. Who's Got the Pop?

If you were at Tuesday's practice, you saw what Caiden Combs (Auburn) is capable of at the plate. The rising freshman, listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, has the size and strength to thrive in the Appalachian League. When he connects, the ball leaves in a hurry.

Another bat to watch is Brian Carrothers (St. Bonaventure). The Bonnies catcher has shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields with consistent extra-base power.

3. Infield Could be a Strength

The infield appears to be a strength for this year's group. Jeter Polledo (Bethune-Cookman) and Dusty Vela (Winthrop) form a steady middle infield duo, while Orlando Fernandez (New Orleans) offers versatility on the left side. All three make consistent contact at the plate and have the awareness to take extra bases when the opportunity is there. Additional depth is expected with the arrivals of Brayden Smith (Oklahoma State) and Dominic Krupinski (Miami of Ohio).

4. Baserunning: Speed Up and Down the Lineup

This year's team has the potential to surpass last season's squad, which ranked second in the Appalachian League in stolen bases. Along with the infielders already mentioned, the outfield features plenty of speed in Chance Jennings (Winthrop) and Zach Jackson (Duke). It's a group built to manufacture runs once it gets on base. Manager Anthony Essien should have no shortage of lineup flexibility and late-game substitution options.

5. Early Signs of a Loose, Energetic Clubhouse

Through the first few practices, it's clear this group isn't short on chemistry. Despite being together for less than a week, the returners and newcomers have quickly started to mesh. It's an early sign that this team should bring plenty of energy and camaraderie to the field throughout the summer in Sockville.

The Sock Puppets kick off the 2025 campaign tonight, June 5, with the first of three games against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. Gates open at 6:00pm (5:45pm for Wade's Jewelers VIP Members & Hospitality groups) with first pitch slated for 7:00pm.







Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2025

5 Things to Watch: 2025 Sock Puppets Preview - Burlington Sock Puppets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.