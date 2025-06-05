Flyboys Shut out Otterbots on Opening Night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - After falling to the Danville Otterbots in last year's Appalachian League title game, the Greeneville Flyboys blanked the defending champions, 5-0, on Opening Night at Pioneer Park. The home nine were strong in key moments on both sides of the ball, with starting pitcher Collin Adams (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K) striking out back-to-back Otterbots hitters to strand the bases loaded in the first inning to set the tone early.

Shortstop Tyler Inge (1-for-4, RBI, SB) gave the Flyboys the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, scoring center fielder Mycah Jordan (1-for-2, 3B, 2 R). After Adams stranded a pair of Danville baserunners in the top of the second inning, right fielder Ezra McNaughton (1-for-3, 2 RBI) punctuated a three-run second inning with a two-RBI single.

Adams struck out the side in the third and the Flyboys bullpen put on a pitching clinic for the final six innings. Kellan Klosterman (W, 1 2/3 IP, H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K), Garrett Mackowiak (1 1/3 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 2 K), Justin Abercrombie (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K) and Keenan Mork (IP, 0 H, 0 R, K) combined to keep the Otterbots scoreless for the remainder of the night, though it was not for lack of trying. Mackowiak entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning, inducing a flyout from Danville shortstop Mason Pangborn (1-for-4) to dispatch the threat.

Mackowiak then struck out Otterbots second baseman Zach Altamura (0-for-3) to strand a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning. Abercrombie struck out the side in the seventh and eighth innings and Mork retired Danville in order in the ninth to seal the 5-0, Opening Night victory. Flyboys pitchers recorded 18 strikeouts and stranded 13 Otterbots baserunners.

