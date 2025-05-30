Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2025 Roster

May 30, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their 31-man roster for the 2025 Appalachian League season. The roster is composed of 18 pitchers, six infielders, four outfielders and three catchers, all college players from across the country including seven returning players from the 2024 West Division championship team.

Pitching for Greeneville in 2025 will be returners Kyle Bade (Oklahoma State), Cristian Bonilla (Frostburg State, Md.) and Jacob Kennedy (Oklahoma State). They will be joined by newcomers Justin Abercrombie* (Cal State Dominquez Hills), Collin Adams* (Yavapai College), Emery Dawkins (Tallahassee State College), Matthew Eagen (Queens University of Charlotte), JD Hay (Tallahassee State College), Tre Jackson (Florida SouthWestern State College), Evan Kay (Stony Brook), Kellan Klosterman (Notre Dame), Braxton Lewis (Tennessee Tech), Garrett Mackowiak (Georgia Southern), Drew Mattox (Tennessee Tech), Keenan Mork (Notre Dame), Jace Patton* (North Central Texas College), Tate Riggs (Queens University of Charlotte) and Jace Smith (Grand Canyon).

Returning to the infield for the 2025 Flyboys will be Tyler Inge (Michigan). AJ Diaz (Yavapai College), Cameron Kim (UCLA), Ezra McNaughton (BYU), Peyton Miller (Gonzaga) and Brock Thompson (Oklahoma State) will fill out the infield for the Flyboys this summer.

In the outfield will be 2024 returner Mycah Jordan (Virginia Tech), along with newcomers TJ Adams (Arizona), Reid Haire (Charlotte) and Grant Hunter.

Behind the plate catching for the Flyboys will be returners Brady Francisco (Yavapai College/Oklahoma State) and Dylan Jackson (Long Beach State), along with newcomer Layne Akers (Middle Tennessee State).

"We are extremely excited with our new 2025 roster," said General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "We anticipate being right back in the hunt for an Appalachian League championship with a strong roster made up of 2024 standouts and an incredible group of newcomers for the 2025 season."

The Flyboys commence their season at home against the Danville Otterbots on June 5. Tickets are on sale now! The 2025 schedule and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.

*An asterisk next to the player's name denotes a two-way player.







