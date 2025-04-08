Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2025 season. The Flyboys will be led by returning manager Jack Wilson and hitting coach Jared Miller. Newcomers Jared Morton and Tike Redman will serve as the team's pitching coach and fourth coach respectively. Athletic trainer, Chris Lenker, will also be returning for his third season with the Flyboys.

Wilson rejoins the Flyboys after a tremendous first season in 2024 that saw the team claim a West Division title and a trip to the Appalachian League Championship for the first time since 2021. Wilson is a 12-year MLB veteran and All-Star infielder.

"I am very honored and excited to return as the Greeneville Flyboys manager this summer," said Wilson. "I am looking forward to another exciting season watching the best young prospects in college baseball compete."

Wilson will be joined by hitting coach Jared Miller who was a part of the Flyboys 2024 coaching staff. Miller helped propel the Flyboys to a 28-16 record last season serving as the team's fourth coach. Miller played under Flyboys Manager Jack Wilson at Thousand Oaks High School in Southern California. Miller went on to play at George Fox University in Portland, Oregon, where he played second base and served as the team captain.

"I am super pumped to head back to Greeneville for another great summer of baseball," Miller explained. "With Coach Jack at the helm, and another great group of players hungry to compete all summer long, I'm confident the Flyboys are going to pick up right where they left off last summer."

Joining the Flyboys for the first time this summer will be pitching coach, Jared Morton. Morton currently serves as the pitching coach at Colorado State University Pueblo and brings a wealth of coaching experience across multiple levels of collegiate and summer league baseball. Before joining CSU Pueblo, Morton served as the pitching coach at Tarleton State University where he helped lead the program to its best record in their Division I era including top marks in pitcher ERA. His previous roles include coaching positions at Western Illinois, University of Evansville, and Mt. San Jacinto JC, as well as summer league experience with the Mankato Moondogs and Rochester Honkers of the Northwoods League. As a former Division I pitcher at UC Riverside, Morton brings an ability to develop pitchers mechanically and mentally, making him a valuable addition to the Flyboys staff.

"I'm excited to be joining the Greeneville Flyboys this summer," said Morton. "Summer ball is a great opportunity for pitchers to develop and compete at a high level, and I look forward to helping them refine their skills while working toward a championship."

Also joining the Flyboys in 2025 is former Major League center fielder, Tike Redman. Redman will serve as the team's fourth coach and played six years in the Majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. Redman played alongside Jack Wilson during his time with the Pirates and concluded his career with a .281 batting average, 17 home runs, and 117 RBI.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Flyboys this summer, and I look forward to working with all of these super talented college athletes," Redman exclaimed.

Returning for his third season with the Flyboys will be athletic trainer, Chris Lenker. Lenker currently serves as the Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Medicine for Tusculum University and is a vital part of the Flyboys organization.

"We cannot be more excited to have such an incredible coaching staff leading the charge in Greeneville this summer," said Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "With Jack back at the helm and some familiar and new faces on staff, there is no doubt in our mind that the Flyboys will be back to championship form in 2025."

The Flyboys commence their season at home against the Danville Otterbots on June 5, 2025.

