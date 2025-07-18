Flyboys Win Rain-Shortened Game Versus Tri-State

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys used a late rally to sweep their season series against the Tri-State Coal Cats, winning, 7-6, in six innings Friday night. The Flyboys (20-15) trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, and they scored four unanswered runs in the next two innings to secure their 20th win of the season.

The Coal Cats (13-22) tagged Flyboys lefty Kyle Bade (4 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 5 K) for eight singles just six days after the southpaw spun four scoreless innings at Burlington. In the top of the second inning, Tri-State tied the game, 2-2, with a two-run single from second baseman Sam Winsett (2-for-3, 3 RBI). The Coal Cats took a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning when they sent all nine batters to the plate. Four different Tri-State hitters delivered RBI singles to push the visitors in front.

With weather rapidly approaching, the Flyboys rallied in the fifth and sixth innings after stranding nine men on base in the first four frames. Greeneville second baseman Peyton Miller (1-for-3, RBI, R) hit an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, cutting Tri-State's lead to one run. The Flyboys then took advantage of a defensive miscue in the sixth inning, scoring two unearned runs to take a 7-6 lead.

Flyboys catcher Brady Francisco (1-for-3, RBI) came through in the clutch with a two-out single that scored the go-ahead run, which reached on a throwing error. The final three runs scored by the Flyboys were unearned, and the Coal Cats committed four errors in the six-inning game. Thunderstorms hit the area after the sixth inning, and the game was declared final after a 37-minute delay due to field conditions.

The Flyboys conclude their homestand versus the first-place Burlington Sock Puppets on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is Heroes in the Park Night. Themed all around some of the most iconic superheroes, the Flyboys will wear special hero-themed jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit the United Way of Greene County. Additionally, characters will be wandering the concourse taking pictures. Fans are encouraged to dress in costume and, weather-permitting, to stick around for the final fireworks show of the season.

Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.

