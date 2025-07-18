Late Rally Falls Short as River Riders Drop Slugfest to Burlington

July 18, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Despite multiple home runs and a late push, the Elizabethton River Riders came up short Friday night, falling, 9-5, to the Burlington Sock Puppets at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders (16-21) pulled within two runs late but couldn't complete the comeback, settling for a series split with Burlington (22-15).

The rundown

Burlington struck quickly on Elizabethton pitching, scoring twice in the opening inning. Three walks, a hit batter and a base hit gave the Sock Puppets a 2-0 lead before a groundout ended the threat.

Elizabethton responded quickly in the second, tying the game at 2-2 on a two-run blast from catcher Tu'alau Wolfgramm, his fourth home run of the season. The shot came after a walk to Jackson Berry and was the River Riders' first hit of the night.

However, the tie didn't last long. Burlington's Zach Jackson belted a solo homer in the third to put the visitors back in front, and Preston Yaucher added an RBI single in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-2.

Cadyn Karl cut the deficit to one with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fifth, his second long ball of the year, but Burlington again answered in the sixth. Dom Krupinski tripled home two runs and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Orlando Fernandez, pushing the lead to 7-3.

The River Riders showed life in the seventh. Eli Evans walked, Karl singled, and both advanced on a passed ball. Evans scored on another passed ball, and Karl came home on a sacrifice fly from Terrance Bowen to make it 7-5.

But Burlington put the game out of reach in the ninth, as DJ Merriweather ripped a pinch-hit, two-out, two-run double to cap the scoring at 9-5. Elizabethton had one last chance in the bottom half but stranded two runners on base to end the game.

Notables

Wolfgramm and Karl each hit home runs for Elizabethton.

Karl reached base three times and scored twice.

Jackson led Burlington with three hits, including a homer and a double.

Luke Donaghey extended his hitting streak to three games.

Up next

Elizabethton will return to action Saturday as it travels to Johnson City for a two-game road set against the Johnson City Doughboys. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., with live coverage available on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.