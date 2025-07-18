Johnson City routs Danville in series sweep

July 18, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TENN. - The Johnson City Doughboys topped off a win with fireworks after defeating the Danville Otterbots 7-3 on Friday.

In classic Doughboy's fashion, they started their scoring early, as Cameron Dube got his first hit in the Appy League in a huge way. A two-run home run into the scoreboard in left field, bringing home Jackson Jones, the Doughboys struck first and led 2-0 in the second.

Khaleel Pratt got the Otterbots on the board in the top of the fourth with a towering home run over the right field wall. The 400-foot crushing hit cut into Johnson City's lead, making it 2-1.

It was home runs all around. In the bottom of the fourth, Nate Conner got a hold of a changeup and lifted his first homer of the season deep over the left centerfield wall, 394 feet. Dube kept the hot bat going as he roped an RBI single in his very next at-bat to score Jones for a second time.

In the fifth, Camden Kaufman kept his foot on the gas as he blasted a double off the left field wall and scored Logan Fyffe, who had just doubled right before. Ladson Smelser followed suit with a double himself, bringing home Kaufman to put the Doughboys on top, 6-1.

While the offense was humming, Doughboys starting pitcher Major Osbolt was putting on his best performance of the season on the mound. Osbolt pitched six total innings, allowing three hits and one run, all while striking out 10 batters. The most sat down by a Doughboys player in a single game so far this season. Trey Majette got in on the scoring action in the sixth, his groundout to short allowed Paris Pridgen to score from third.

The only other runs of the game went to the Otterbots. In the top of the eighth, Garrett Shull unleashed a moonshot homer over the right field wall to score himself and Zach Altamura, who reached on a walk.

Ricky O'Dette was called in to close the window on Danville's hopes of a comeback. O'Dette did just that, working the three outs needed in five batters, giving the Doughboys the series sweep over the Otterbots, 7-3.

Johnson City will fire up a new series on Saturday as they host the Elizabethton River Riders at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch at 7:00 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.