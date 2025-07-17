River Riders Power Past Burlington for Bounce-Back Win

July 17, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders used an early home run barrage and a strong outing from their pitching staff to take down the Burlington Sock Puppets, 7-3, on Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The win halted an eight-game losing skid for Elizabethton (16-20), while Burlington (21-15) dropped the opener of a two-game set.

The Rundown:

The River Riders wasted no time jumping on Burlington starter Gabe Magallan. After a one-out walk to Jack Torbett in the bottom of the first, Jordan Crosland launched a two-run homer to right field, his fifth of the season. Moments later, after Eli Evans drew a walk, Xavier Bradley followed with a no-doubter to left-center, a two-run blast and his first home run of the summer to give Elizabethton a 4-0 lead.

In the third, Bradley struck again, this time with an RBI double to the gap in right-center, scoring Evans and stretching the River Riders' advantage to 5-0.

Burlington's lone response came on a solo home run from catcher Sammy Laux in the fourth. But Elizabethton answered with two more in the fourth inning. A sac fly from Crosland scored Luke Donaghey, and a bases-loaded walk to Evans plated another run to make it 7-1.

Starter Justyn Hart delivered 5.2 outstanding innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out two. Rowan Park, Ryan Bailey, Jevarra Martin and Demarques Thompson combined to navigate the final four innings, working around traffic but limiting further damage.

Burlington made things interesting in the ninth. A triple by Dusty Vela led to a run and Dom Krupinski followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-3. However, Thompson entered with the bases loaded and struck out Laux looking to end the game.

Notes:

- Bradley led the offense with three RBIs

- Crosland added three RBIs to his season total

- Torbett reached base four times and scored a run

- Elizabethton drew ten walks in the game

Stat of the Game:

5 - Crosland hit his fifth home run of the summer, moving him into a tie for second place in the Appy League

Up Next:

Elizabethton will go for the series sweep tomorrow on Friday, July 18, when they host Burlington again at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and fans can stream the action live on AppyLeague.com.







