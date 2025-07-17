Flyboys Win Suspended Game against Coal Cats

July 17, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys have played four games against the Tri-State Coal Cats this season, and all have been impacted by inclement weather. Over a month after the Flyboys' June 14 game at Tri-State was suspended, Greeneville won, 15-7, as the game was finished at Pioneer Park on Thursday afternoon.

Greeneville (19-15) led 5-2 when the June 14 game was suspended, and the Flyboys picked up right where they left off against Tri-State (13-21). Greeneville scored ten runs in the final four innings of the game, distancing itself from the Coal Cats. Shortstop Cameron Kim (3-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI), left fielder Ezra McNaughton (1-for-2, RBI, 3 R), first baseman Dylan Jackson (1-1, HR, 3 RBI) and center fielder Reid Haire (2-for-5, 2 RBI) all chipped in.

On the mound, right-hander JD Hay (3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K) and two-way player AJ Diaz (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R) kept the Coal Cats from mounting a late comeback as the Flyboys won, 15-7. The second game of the night, which was scheduled for seven innings, was hampered by thunderstorms before it reached half-distance. With one out in the fourth inning and the Flyboys leading, 4-1, storms hit Pioneer Park and the game was canceled. It will not be made up. Greeneville remains in second place in the Appalachian League West, trailing only Kingsport.

Next up

The Flyboys conclude their series against the Coal Cats at 7 p.m. Friday for Pirates and Princess Night. Fans are encouraged to dress in costume and take pictures with a variety of different princesses and pirates on the concourse. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400 609-7400). In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







