Don't Call It a Comeback: Axmen Win Thriller in Greeneville

July 17, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Flyboys dominated eight innings, but after a lethargic start to the game, the Axmen unleashed their fabled bats, scoring six runs in the ninth to win, 7-6.

Greeneville led 5-1 heading into the top of the ninth inning, and the Flyboys just needed three outs to reclaim their top spot in the West Division.

Freddy Burevides tossed six scoreless innings with Drew Mattox tossing two scoreless as well. Mattox was tasked with closing out the Kingsport lineup, and all he needed was three outs.

Greeneville had dominated all game long and the only run to score came from an RBI double from PJ Jones.

Kam Durnin hit a leadoff double to start the ninth, and the offense snowballed from there. Ben Tryon reached on a bloop single and Mason Swinney recorded an RBI single.

Then it was up to Jones once again. Jones hit a rocket into center field. Mycah Jordan gave chase and dived at the ball to try and miraculously catch it, however he couldn't haul it in. The ball rolled all the way to the track, scoring Tryon and Swinney, with Jones standing just 90 feet away from tying the game.

Ty Denton was the next batter, and he hit a sharp ground ball to the left side. Shortstop Tyler Inge tried to play it backhanded, but the ball leapt over the leather and Jones scored to tie the game at five.

Alex Kelsey would pinch run for Denton, and Derrick Pitts as well as Colin Larson would reach base to load the basepaths with a chance to take the lead.

The lineup had made it all the way back to Durnin and with two outs and three ducks on the pond, Durnin hit a shallow single into right field that scored two runs.

The Axmen held the 7-5 lead but had to shut out the ever-dangerous Flyboys in the final frame.

Micah Wells gave up a leadoff home run to Ezra McNaughton, and the game became a one-run affair. After a follow-up single, Durnin turned two with the first baseman Jones to empty the bases. Wells struck out Grant Hunter to end the game and earn his first save.

Blaine Larkin was given the win in his first outing for the Axmen, and Kingsport now sits firmly atop the Appalachian League West.







