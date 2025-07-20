Axmen Stifle Otterbots with All-Around Excellent Pitching Performance

July 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - In the final showdown between Kingsport and Danville, the Axmen left it all on the line to defeat the Otterbots in a complete seven inning showing.

Christopher Cespedes took the ball for the Axmen, and he tossed four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Meanwhile the Axmen bats were putting on a show. Liam McCallum knocked in two runs with a double, and Kam Durnin knocked in his 44th and 45th RBIs of the season with a double of his own in the second inning.

The Axmen had an early 6-0 lead when Phoenix McFarland hit his first extra base hit to bring two more across in the fifth.

The Axmen added three more runs down the stretch and the pitching was untouchable.

Danville finished with three hits on the evening as a team. Jackson Downing earned the win for his scoreless inning in relief, and the Axmen have now won six straight.

Kingsport swept Danville to improve to 24-14 on the season and the Axmen have a six-game road trip set for next week before finishing the season at home against Tri State.







