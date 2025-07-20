Doughboys fall short to the River Riders

July 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TENN. - The Johnson City Doughboys came up short in a 4-2 loss on Sunday to the Elizabethton River Riders.

Elizabethton got on the board first in the third inning. After Cadyn Karl walked, he stole second and third base before scoring on a passed ball that hit the backstop.

The Doughboys tied it up in the bottom of the fourth, Trey Majette delivered a lead-off single and stole second base. Ryan Jones answered the call as he drilled a linedrive off the right field wall that saw Majette score from second.

In the top of the sixth, Terrance Bowen and Jack Toebett both worked walks as the opening batters of the inning. One wild pitch put Bowen on third and Torbett on second, and another two straight wild pitches hit the backstop and allowed both base runners to cross home and give Elizabethton a 3-1 lead.

The Doughboys cut the lead back to one in the bottom of the inning. Majette lifted a fly ball on the backside and sailed a 379-foot home run over the right field wall to make it 3-2.

Elizabethton came right back in the top of the seventh, a wild pitch from Sean Miskowiec found the backstop and saw Eli Evans make a break for home plate, sliding across safely. Giving us the 4-2 final score after the Doughboys could not respond in the home half of the final inning.

The Doughboys will get back to action on Tuesday as they host the Kingsport Axmen in the first of a two-game series. First pitch at 7:00 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.