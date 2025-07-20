Flyboys Drop Series Opener to Burlington, Rained out in Finale

July 20, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys were rained out as they went for a series split with the Burlington Sock Puppets on Sunday. Greeneville (20-16) lost in sudden death in a back-and-forth affair Saturday night, rallying from a 15-7 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning but falling short in the tiebreaker.

The Flyboys and Sock Puppets were tied, 1-1, in the fourth inning of Sunday's series finale before the game entered a rain delay. The game was declared a no-contest due to wet grounds. Entering the final nine games of the regular season, the Flyboys look to hold onto second place in the West Division to clinch their second semifinal berth in as many seasons under manager Jack Wilson.

Next up

The Flyboys begin the final full week of regular season play at Elizabethton at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They will host the River Riders on Wednesday and Sunday.

Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







Appalachian League Stories from July 20, 2025

Flyboys Drop Series Opener to Burlington, Rained out in Finale - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.