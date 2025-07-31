Flyboys Walked off by Johnson City in Regular-Season Finale

July 31, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys fell in their final game of the regular season, losing, 12-11, at Johnson City. The Doughboys (22-24) rallied from a 10-1 deficit, holding the Flyboys (25-20) scoreless in the final four innings to mount a comeback. Johnson City right fielder Trey Majette (2-for-5, 2 RBI) delivered a game-tying single in the eighth inning - his fourth RBI in the Doughboys' final two games against Greeneville - and first baseman Jackson Jones (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) hit a walk-off single to complete the Doughboys' comeback in the ninth.

The Flyboys scored all 11 of their runs in the first five innings. Shortstop Cameron Kim (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R), center fielder Mycah Jordan (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and first baseman Ezra McNaughton (2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R) helped the Flyboys take a 10-1 lead by the fourth inning. From the bottom of the fourth onward, the Doughboys outscored Greeneville, 11-1, undoubtedly energized by a raucous crowd that remained noisy despite a 43-minute rain delay in the top of the fourth. Johnson City cut the Flyboys' lead from nine runs to four with a five-run fourth inning, making it clear that Greeneville needed to continue its offensive onslaught.

The insurance runs never arrived, as Doughboys reliever Ryan Smith (3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K) silenced the Flyboys for the final four innings of the night. He averaged 3.2 pitches per batter and retired eight straight Greeneville hitters, giving Johnson City the shutdown innings it needed to complete the nine-run comeback. The Doughboys' 12-11 win marks the second time in four games that the Flyboys have lost in walk-off fashion: Greeneville lost in sudden death at Elizabethton on Saturday.

Next up

Greeneville finished the regular season at 25-20, second place in the West Division. It will visit first-place Kingsport (31-15) in the West Division Championship Game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The winner will face either Burlington (29-17, 1st East) or Bluefield (25-22, 2nd East) in the Appalachian League Championship Game at 7 p.m. Friday in Johnson City. Fans can purchase tickets at appyleague.com. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







