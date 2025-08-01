Kyle Bade Named Appalachian League Player of the Week

August 1, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







Greeneville Flyboys pitcher Kyle Bade has been named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week after a dominant outing July 25 in Johnson City against the Bristol State Liners.

The lefty, newly committed to the University of San Diego, came out firing in a crucial game last Friday. The Flyboys needed a win to stay ahead of the bottom half of the division to clinch a playoff spot. On the bump, Bade pitched six complete innings, earning the win and giving up only four hits, no runs and striking out nine State Liners.

On the back of Bade's performance, the Flyboys got another win that eventually led to the team clinching a playoff spot a day later. Greeneville went on to play the Kingsport Axmen in the West Division Final, where Bade started again, throwing 5.2 innings while striking out six. Unfortunately, the Flyboys would fall to the Axmen, 5-2.







