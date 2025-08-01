Paul Jones II, Kyle Bade Earn Appalachian League Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Paul Jones II (Maryland) and Greeneville's Kyle Bade (San Diego) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of July 21-30.

Jones, 19, led the Appalachian League with four home runs and a 1.658 OPS from July 21-30 en route to Play of the Week honors. In seven games for Kingsport, Jones slashed .381/.563/1.095. The Axmen first baseman finished 8-for-21 with three doubles, eight RBI, 12 runs scored, seven walks, three hit-by-pitches and 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts. Along with home runs and OPS, Jones led the league in slugging percentage and tied for the league lead in total bases (23).

After a 1-for-8 start to the week, Jones finished the regular season 7-for-13 starting with a big series in Bluefield. In the opener on July 24, he finished 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, three runs and two walks. Jones' standout performance came one day later when he went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, one double and three runs scored. On July 27 on the road against Bristol, Jones was 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and two walks. He finished the season 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one run, one walk and one stolen base on July 29 against Tri-State.

The Burnsville, Minn., native ended the season with eight home runs, 30 RBI and a 1.021 OPS in 35 games for Kingsport. Jones finished second in the league in home runs, tied for third in slugging percentage (.581) and fourth in OPS. Jones will return to Maryland in the fall after hitting .282 with 3 home runs and 16 RBI in 18 games as a freshman.

Bade, 20, struck out a season-high nine over six scoreless innings against Bristol on July 25 en route to being named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week. Bade's six innings are also a season-best; he allowed four hits and walked two. The Flyboys left-hander retired the first eight hitters he faced and had at least two strikeouts in four different innings, including striking out the side in the fourth. Over the final week of the season, Bade's 0.00 ERA was tied for the best in the league, and his nine strikeouts were tied for the fourth most.

The Plano, Tex., native went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in seven starts for the Flyboys this summer. Bade finished with 37 strikeouts, tied for the fifth most in the league. He has appeared in 15 games (13 starts) over two seasons in Greeneville, he's struck out 73 in 65.1 Appy League innings. Bade made 10 appearances as a sophomore at Oklahoma State this past spring; he is committed to attend San Diego in the fall.







