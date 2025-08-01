Flyboys Bested at Kingsport in Playoff Rematch

August 1, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The 2025 Greeneville Flyboys season came to a close at Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday night, as the Kingsport Axmen advanced to the Appalachian League Championship Game with a 5-2 win over the Flyboys. Kingsport scored five unanswered runs between the fifth and eighth innings to seal its second trip to the championship game in the last four seasons.

The Flyboys took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out RBI single from shortstop Cameron Kim (2-for-4, RBI) and led 2-0 at the halfway point following a fifth-inning solo home run from catcher Brady Francisco (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R). Kingsport cut the Flyboys' lead in half, scoring on a fielding error in the bottom of the fifth. The Axmen rallied with two outs in the sixth inning, taking a 3-2 lead on a full-count, two-run double from second baseman Mason Swinney (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R). Kingsport added insurance runs on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a solo home run from third baseman Ben Tryon (2-for-4, HR, RBI) in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach for Greeneville.

Both starting pitchers worked into the sixth inning in Thursday's game, with Kingsport southpaw Cooper Jones (5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) and Greeneville lefty Kyle Bade (5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) nearly matching each other pitch-for-pitch. After the Axmen took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, reliever Jackson Downing (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K) struck out the side on 10 pitches in the seventh, swinging the pendulum firmly in Kingsport's favor. Lefty Liam McCallum (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) struck out Flyboys slugger Ezra McNaughton (0-for-4) to strand a baserunner in the eighth inning, and righty Payton Armour (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) earned the save, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning to seal the 5-2 Kingsport win.

Kingsport advances to the Appalachian League Championship, where it will face Bluefield in Johnson City at 7 p.m. Friday. The Flyboys' hunt for a second Appalachian League title since the league was reestablished as a collegiate summer league in 2021 will continue into 2026.







