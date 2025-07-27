Flyboys Drop Series Finale Versus Elizabethton

July 27, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Playing for the third time in 24 hours, the Greeneville Flyboys lost to the Elizabethton River Riders, 6-1, on Sunday. Elizabethton starter Clay Masonis (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) and reliever Jevarra Martin (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K) shut out the Flyboys for six innings. After wrapping up a playoff berth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Greeneville (24-19) rested most of its everyday players.

The River Riders (22-24) leaned on cleanup man Ethan Ball (3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI) for nearly all of their offensive output. Ball entered the game batting .163 with five RBIs, but he made the most of his stint in the middle of the lineup for Elizabethton. He gave the River Riders a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the fourth inning, added an RBI single in the fifth and tacked on a two-run double in the seventh to put the game out of reach. Greeneville scored its lone run on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh inning.

Right-hander Cristian Bonilla (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) got the loss in his first start of the season for the Flyboys. His first 10 outings were all in relief. Greeneville and Elizabethton split the eight-game series at four games apiece, and the Flyboys are now 10-11 at home after Sunday's 6-1 loss.

Next up

The Flyboys conclude their season with a home-and-home series against Johnson City. The Doughboys visit Pioneer Park for Fan Appreciation Night beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The first 500 early-arriving fans will receive a complimentary Chick-fil-A coupon card. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







Appalachian League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.