Flyboys' Home Struggles Continue Versus Elizabethton

July 23, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys have won just two of eight home games in July, and they labored in all facets of the game facing Elizabethton at Pioneer Park on Wednesday. The River Riders (18-23) took advantage of poor Greeneville pitching and split the first of two series between the teams this week, winning, 11-4.

The Flyboys (21-17) led 1-0 after the first inning, but the River Riders quickly erased the deficit with seven runs between the second and third innings, all of which scored with two outs. Left fielder Luke Donaghey (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R) doubled home three runs in the second inning while catcher Tua Wolfgramm (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R), first baseman Eli Evans (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R) and third baseman Terrance Bowen (1-for-3, RBI, R) knocked home runs in the third.

Elizabethton led 7-3 after three innings and 8-4 after four frames. The River Riders scored their final three runs in the sixth inning on a pair of bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly. While the Flyboys were outhit, 9-8, Greeneville pitchers walked 11 batters, five of which came around to score. Elizabethton capitalized well on its extra chances with runners aboard.

Greeneville is 10-10 (.500) at home this season - the worst home winning percentage of any team above .500 overall - and 11-7 on the road. The Flyboys are now just three games clear of Johnson City for the final playoff spot in the West Division. Greeneville finishes the regular-season campaign with a two-game set against the Doughboys next Tuesday and Wednesday, and there is a chance that those games will determine which of the two teams makes the postseason. Kingsport remains in the top spot by three games with the Flyboys' loss on Wednesday.

Next up

The Flyboys hit the road for a two-game series against Bristol beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. Greeneville's final two games at Pioneer Park are at 2 p.m. Sunday versus Elizabethton and at 7 p.m. Tuesday versus Johnson City. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







Appalachian League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.