Pitching, Power Lead Flyboys Past Elizabethton

July 23, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys started the final full week of the regular season with a commanding road win at Elizabethton on Tuesday. Greeneville (21-16) kept the River Riders' (17-23) offense quiet with solid performances from starter Braxton Lewis (5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) and the reliever tandem of Jack Novak (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) and Evan Kay (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) en route to a 7-2 victory.

The Flyboys led from the second inning onward in Tuesday's win. Greeneville took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a bases-loaded walk and an infield hit, doubling its lead when first baseman Dylan Jackson (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run home run to straightaway right field. Two of Jackson's three homers this season have been opposite-field home runs at Elizabethton.

The River Riders cut the Flyboys' lead in half, scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth inning, but after Novak entered to limit the damage to a pair of runs, Greeneville remained ahead, 4-2, after five innings. It then put the game out of reach when, after robbing a home run in the early innings, right fielder Danny Wallace (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) hit a towering two-run home run to right-center field, his first home run in a Flyboys uniform.

The Flyboys scored an unearned run to cap off a three-run seventh inning. Kay's third strikeout of the night sealed the 7-2 Greeneville victory. Lewis' 5 2/3 innings are the second-most by any Flyboys starter this season, topped only by lefty Freddy Beruvides, who delivered two six-inning starts to end his tenure in Greeneville.

The Flyboys host Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Teachers in Bleachers. All teachers will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







