Flyboys Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with 7-3 Victory

July 25, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys took advantage of free bases and great pitching to defeat the Bristol State Liners, 7-3, at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City on Thursday. The Flyboys (22-17) got five innings of one-run ball from right-hander Jake Kennedy (5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 K), who induced weak contact to efficiently move through the Bristol (17-24) lineup. Relievers Jack Novak (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Keenan Mork (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) kept the State Liners at bay in the final two frames.

Shortstop Cameron Kim (2-for-5, 3 RBI) and first baseman Dylan Jackson (2-for-5, 2 RBI) led the Flyboys' offense. Greeneville opened the scoring with three runs in the fifth inning, plating the game's first run on a Bristol throwing error and adding two more on a two-out single from Kim. While the State Liners responded with a solo home run - the lone blemish on Kennedy's line - to trim the Flyboys' lead to 3-1, Greeneville scored three more times in the seventh inning with another RBI single from Kim and a two-RBI base hit from Jackson.

Catcher Brady Francisco (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) belted an RBI double in the ninth inning to give Greeneville a four-run lead. Mork retired the side in order to seal the 7-3 Flyboys win. Despite being just 10-10 at home, the Flyboys are now 12-8 on the road. They control their own destiny as the end of the regular season draws near.

Greeneville closes its season series with Bristol tomorrow at 7. The Flyboys will then play three seven-inning games in two days against Elizabethton as they look to secure a playoff spot in the final six games of the regular season. Greeneville's last two home games are at 2 p.m. Sunday versus the River Riders and at 7 p.m. Tuesday versus Johnson City.

