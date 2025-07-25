Wolfgramm, Pitching Staff Power River Riders Past Doughboys in 4-3 Victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Behind a go-ahead solo home run from Tu'alau Wolfgramm and a strong outing from the bullpen, the Elizabethton River Riders held off the Johnson City Doughboys for a 4-3 win on Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders have won three straight games and claimed the series over their Appalachian League rival. The River Riders kept their playoff hopes alive and are still in contention for the second playoff berth in the West Division.

The Rundown:

Johnson City struck first with a solo home run off the bat of Dane Morrow in the top of the first inning. They added another in the second inning when Caleb Gipson laced an RBI double to make it 2-0. But Elizabethton didn't wait long to respond.

In the bottom of the second, Cadyn Karl and Eli Evans both reached, and Wolfgramm delivered a two-out, two-run triple to right field to tie the game, 2-2. The score remained even until the fifth inning, when Wolfgramm struck again with a towering solo shot to left-center, his fifth home run of the season, to give Elizabethton its first lead of the night.

The River Riders tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Ethan Ball ripped a double to left and Eli Evans followed with a sharp RBI single to push the lead to 4-2. Johnson City clawed back in the eighth with another RBI double from Gipson to cut the deficit to one, but Charlie Spoonhour retired the final four batters in order to secure the save.

Starter Josh Evans allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings before turning things over to the bullpen trio of Colton Williams, Cole Torbett and Spoonhour, who combined for four innings of one-run baseball.

Notables:

Wolfgramm finished 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs.

Eli Evans went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Spoonhour earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

Up Next:

The River Riders return home on Saturday, July 26, for a crucial double header with the Greenville Flyboys. The first game will begin at 5 p.m., with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







