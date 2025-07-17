Flyboys Blow Four-Run Lead in Series Finale Versus Kingsport

July 17, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys faltered late Wednesday, surrendering six runs in the top of the ninth inning and losing, 7-6, to close their home series versus the Kingsport Axmen. The Flyboys (18-15) got six shutout innings from lefty Freddy Beruvides (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K) and led 5-1 going into the ninth inning, but the Axmen (21-14) erupted in fitting fashion.

After being held to four hits in the first eight innings, five straight Kingsport batters hit safely to begin the ninth inning. Shortstop Kam Durnin (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) led off the inning with a double and came around to score on an RBI single from second baseman Mason Swinney (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R). After hitting a home run in Tuesday's win over Greeneville, Kingsport first baseman PJ Jones (2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI) tripled home two runs to put the tying run on third base with nobody out. Catcher Ty Denton (1-for-4, RBI) plated Jones to tie the game at five runs apiece.

After a hit-by-pitch and a walk, Durnin strode to the plate for the second time in the ninth inning. As the last batter faced by Beruvides, Durnin hit into a 5-4-3 double play with two men on base and one out when the Flyboys led 3-0 in the sixth inning, and he looked to make up for a missed opportunity. Durnin did just that, looping a two-run single into shallow right field to give Kingsport a 7-5 lead. He is the first Appalachian League hitter to reach 40 RBIs this season.

Though Flyboys first baseman Ezra McNaughton (2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R) hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth, Greeneville failed to rally - it grounded into a double play and struck out to end the game. The Flyboys' 7-6 loss drops them to 4-9 in July and gives Kingsport a two-game lead in the West Division.

Next up

The Flyboys welcome the Tri-State Coal Cats to Pioneer Park for a three-game series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The series will begin with the continuation of a suspended game, with the Flyboys leading 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. A regularly scheduled game will follow. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







Appalachian League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.