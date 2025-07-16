River Riders Blasted in Lopsided Loss to Otterbots

July 16, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders were overwhelmed early and never recovered on Wednesday night, falling, 17-3, to the Danville Otterbots at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. A 10-run first inning by Danville set the tone, as the River Riders (15-20) dropped their second straight to the Otterbots (14-19) and eighth in total.

The rundown

It was a nightmare start for Elizabethton, as Danville sent 13 batters to the plate in the opening frame and scored 10 runs on just five hits. Three walks, two hit batters, a passed ball and a balk added to the chaos. The big blow came on a three-run homer from Antonio Cordeiro, capping off the explosive inning.

The Otterbots kept the pressure on in the second with another run on a Zach Altamura RBI double. After Eli Evans launched a solo homer for Elizabethton in the bottom half, his first of the summer, Danville tacked on two more in the fifth with help from an error and a double-play ball that scored a run.

In the seventh, Danville piled on with four more runs. Aimon Chandler launched a two-run home run to right-center, and Garrett Shull added an RBI single to extend the blowout. Chandler finished 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs.

Elizabethton managed just four hits in the game and struck out nine times. Donte Lewis tripled and scored in the first, while Evans and Ethan Ball drove in runs. The River Riders used five different pitchers, with starter Matthew Porchas shouldering the brunt of the damage, charged with seven earned runs without recording an out.

Up next

Elizabethton will continue its homestand with a two-game set vs. the Burlington Sock Puppets beginning Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, with live coverage available on AppyLeague.com.







