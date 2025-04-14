Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their promotional nights for the 2025 season.

The Flyboys have a jampacked promotional schedule for the upcoming season with a wide variety of new, bigger, and better theme nights and daily promotions.

The Greeneville home opener will take place Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. On Opening Night fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2025 magnet schedule presented by the Greene County Partnership. Opening Night will also be the first of four Thirsty Thursdays during the season where fans can enjoy discounted beer all night long.

The first weekend of the season starts off with a bang on Friday, June 6 with Star Wars Night featuring various characters roaming the concourse, and a special Star Wars themed jersey designed by Flyboys manager Jack Wilson! The game worn jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the game. The first Saturday game of the season on June 7 will be the first of four firework shows of the season presented by Top Choice BBQ.

On Thursday, June 12, Flyboys Eras Night 2.0 returns to Pioneer Park. Expect exciting music, games, friendship bracelets and more!

The following week, the Flyboys begin a stretch of six games in seven days starting Thursday, June 19, with an exclusive Patriotic themed t-shirt giveaway presented by Artistic Printers. The first 500 fans will receive one of these amazing shirts. The next night, June 20, a fan favorite returns to Pioneer Park with Margaritaville Night featuring a post-game Jimmy Buffett tribute concert and discounted beer. On Saturday, June 21, UT Night presented by Farm Bureau Insurance returns for a second year and will be bigger and better than ever before. The Flyboys will wear specialty UT themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game, UT themed food and drink specials will be made available, and the second of four post-game firework shows will conclude the night. Faith & Family Night will be June 22 with discounted tickets for church groups of 10 or more, and First Responders Night will be June 25, with all first responders receiving one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window.

Pioneer Park will host the biggest and best fireworks show of the year on Friday, July 4, with the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by the General Morgan Inn.

The fun keeps on coming Saturday, July 5 with the third Annual Corgis and Coronas! Pre-game corgi races, in-game corgi tricks and Corona beer specials will be featured at the game. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to participate in our tennis ball toss for a chance to win $1,000! The following day, Sunday, July 6, the Flyboys will host Military Appreciation. All current and former servicemen and women will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window.

Starting July 8, the Flyboys go on the road for a week, returning to Pioneer Park on July 15 to face the Kingsport Axmen as part of a jampacked six-game homestand. On Thursday, July 17, the first 500 fans at the ballpark will receive the first ever ACE the Mascot bobblehead presented by the City of Tusculum, the Greene County Sports Council and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County. The next night, Friday, July 18, the Flyboys will host a revamped family favorite with Pirates and Princess Night. Fans are encouraged to dress in costume and take pictures with a variety of different princesses and pirates on the concourse.

On Saturday, July 19, the Flyboys will introduce a brand-new theme night with Heroes in the Park! Themed all around your favorite superheroes, the Flyboys will wear special hero themed jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit the United Way of Greene County, characters will be wandering the concourse taking pictures, fans are encouraged to dress in costume and be sure to stick around after the game for the final fireworks show of the season.

The next day on Sunday, July 20, the first 500 fans will receive a 2025 Greeneville Flyboys Baseball Card Team set presented by the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County and Dr. Daniel Lewis.

On Wednesday, July 23, the Flyboys will host Teachers in Bleachers. All teachers will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window. The last game of the regular season, Tuesday, July 29, is Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-a. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary Chick-fil-a coupon card.

Daily promotions will be featured throughout the season. $2 Tuesdays will feature hotdogs, popcorn and select beer all for $2. All You Can Eat Wednesdays will include all you can eat cheeseburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, cookies and Coke products (promotion ends at 8 p.m. or two hours after gates open). Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light return with $3 20oz draft beer and Mason Jar refills. Finally, Kids Club Sundays will return in 2025 with FREE tickets to all Sunday home games, special discounts and kids get to run the bases after the game. Ages 12 and under can sign up today at flyboysbaseball.com.

Monday-Saturday games start at 7 p.m., and Sunday games now start at 2 p.m.. Additional weekly promotions, theme nights and giveaways will be released at a later date. Promotional schedule is subject to change.

Single game tickets go on sale April 21. The 2025 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.

