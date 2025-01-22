Greeneville Flyboys Announce the Return of Jack Wilson as Manager

January 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys announce the return of Jack Wilson as the manager for their 2025 season. Wilson rejoins the Flyboys after a tremendous first season in 2024 that saw the team claim a West Division title and a trip to the Appalachian League Championship for the first time since 2021. Wilson is a 12-year MLB veteran and All-Star infielder.

"I am very honored and excited to return as the Greeneville Flyboys manager this summer," said Wilson. "I am looking forward to another exciting season watching the best young prospects in college baseball compete."

In 2024, Wilson was able to immediately turn around a Flyboys team that had struggled on the field over the past couple of seasons. Wilson led the team to a dominating record of 28-16, winning the West Division by 5.5 games. The Flyboys were also able to produce eight All-Stars in 2024 under the management of Wilson.

"Jack brings an energy to the locker room that is unique and profound to the game of baseball", said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "His impact on and off the field is exactly what any organization is looking for. We are confident that Jack will pick up right where he left off last season by leading the Flyboys back to the top of the league."

The remainder of the coaching staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Greeneville Flyboys commence the 2025 season on June 5 against the Danville Otterbots. Greeneville Flyboys 2025 season tickets, group tickets, and luxury suites are available now by calling 423-609-7400.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 22, 2025

Greeneville Flyboys Announce the Return of Jack Wilson as Manager - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.