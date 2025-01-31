Greeneville Flyboys Announce Nick Rodecap as Broadcaster

January 31, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys are pleased to announce the hiring of Nick Rodecap as broadcaster for the 2025 season. Rodecap will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster for the upcoming summer season and will broadcast all Flyboys games, both home and away.

Rodecap is currently a junior studying journalism at Indiana University Bloomington, where he is an Ernie Pyle Scholar. His time at IU Bloomington has allowed him to receive a multitude of experiences in the sports field, including writing, broadcasting, and covering games.

Rodecap broadcasts football, men's basketball, and baseball for WIUX Student Radio and Big Ten Student U. He also provides multimedia coverage of Indiana football and baseball for The Hoosier Network.

"I was able to visit East Tennessee last summer when Indiana baseball played in the Knoxville Regional," Rodecap said. "I'm excited to return to a beautiful part of the country to pursue my passion of play-by-play broadcasting. Go Flyboys!"

In 2023, Rodecap worked for USA Baseball broadcasting over 50 games across multiple levels from 14U to the Collegiate National Team. Most recently, he broadcasted the Big Ten Baseball Tournament from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, the home of the College World Series.

"We are extremely excited to have Nick joining us for the 2025 season," said Flyboys General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "Our goal is to provide fun and exciting entertainment to those who cannot attend games in person, and Nick is going to be that voice this summer."

The Greeneville Flyboys commence the 2025 season on June 5 against the Danville Otterbots. Greeneville Flyboys 2025 season tickets, group tickets, and luxury suites are available now by calling 423-609-7400.

