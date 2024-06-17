Bryson Thacker Named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week

June 17, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







Greeneville Flyboys pitcher Bryson Thacker has been named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week.

The lefty from Tennessee has been hot out of the gates this season with the Flyboys. Thacker started Tuesday, June 11, and hurled four perfect innings on the road against the Tri-State Coal Cats. Thacker sent batters down one-by-one with six strikeouts and finished by striking out the side in his final inning.

The Flyboys have produced the first two Appalachian League Pitchers of the Week to start the 2024 season, with Brady Frederick winning the award in Week 1. The Flyboys under manager Jack Wilson currently hold a 6-4 record atop the Appalachian League West and look to add to the win column starting again Tuesday at home against the Bristol State Liners.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.