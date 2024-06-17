Chase Bloomer Named Appy League Player of the Week

June 17, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Appalachian League has announced that Chase Bloomer is the Player of the Week for the week of June 10-16.

Bloomer had a stellar week, going 9-for-21 with seven RBI and a grand slam.

"Chase has been integral for this team early in the season. He's been a guy we can really rely on when we need someone to get us a big hit," manager Kevin Mahoney said.

Bloomer, the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougar, is the first Doughboys player to win a weekly award this summer.

The Doughboys will hit the road tomorrow for their first-ever matchup against the Tri-State Coal Cats.

