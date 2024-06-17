River Riders Can't Catch up to Burlington

June 17, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







The River Riders fell in the series finale to the Burlington Sock Puppets on Sunday, 8-2.

Elizabethton starter Spencer Atkins (Akron) pitched three innings with one strikeout and seven walks. Catcher Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) hit a double and scored a run.

Elizabethton (4-7) scored the first run of the game after Trent Rice (Oakland) scored on a Waldrop strikeout. Burlington (6-5) answered in the first after Tyler Albright (Duke) singled to tie the game.

Burlington took the lead in the second inning. Lee Trevino Jr. (Fresno State) hit into a fielder's choice to score a run and Albright hit a sacrifice fly.

The Sock Puppets added three more runs in the third inning. Brian Heckelman (Towson) scored on a passed ball, Brody Block (Reedley College) doubled down the left field line and Nick Allen (North Carolina A&T) singled to right field. Ultimately, iAtkins allowed five hits and six earned runs over three innings.

Burlington made it a seven-run game by the fifth inning: In the fourth, Heckelman singled to right field, and in the fifth, Albright singled to right.

The River Riders were held hitless in the game until the sixth inning when Waldrop hit a double off the right field wall. He would later score on a Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman) groundout.

The River Riders threw three pitchers in the seven-inning game. After Atkins started, Brandon Haston (Jackson State) pitched two innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs to go with five strikeouts. Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) pitched the sixth, allowing one hit with no runs or strikeouts. Atkins was tabbed with the loss.

Burlington also threw four pitchers throughout the night. Trey Cooper (Liberty) started the night. He pitched 3 1/3 innings with no hits, one earned run, four walks and 10 punchouts. Reid Plum (Central Missouri) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief, also holding Elizabethton hitless while earning the victory. Jobe Olson (Reedley College) allowed two hits and a run in his one inning of work, while Jerek Hobb (Stony Brook) finished things out with a scoreless seventh.

At the plate for the River Riders, Waldrop went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run. Rice went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and scored the game's first run. Perez went 0-for-3 but picked up an RBI, and James Woody II (Grambling State) had Elizabethton's other hit, finishing the night 1-for-3.

For Burlington, Trevino Jr. went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Albright went 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run. Heckelman went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and scored a run and Michael Elko (Richmond) went 2-for-4 with a double.

Elizabethton finished the night with two hits and one error. Burlington finished with 11 hits and no errors.

The River Riders will return home on Tuesday for another series against the Danville Otterbots at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, first pitch set for 7 p.m. E.T.

