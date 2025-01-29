Elizabethton River Riders Lead Renovation Efforts of Cat Island Baseball and Softball Fields

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders with the aid of Boyd Sports, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, and a myriad of local businesses began the restoration of Cat Island Baseball and Softball Fields earlier this week. This project is to restore the fields, but also upgrade them after the significant recent flood water damage.

"There are over 600 children in the Elizabethton/Carter County Baseball Association. There is no way that many players could compete this year if the Cat Island fields were not playable. Boyd Sports is pleased to take part in this community project," said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. "The job is not done, as we want to have everything ready to go by opening day for the league.

The renovation included removing destroyed fences, debris, and excess silt left by the flood. The Knoxville Smokies' grounds crew team, Joe Knight, Jacob Minor, and Bobby Lewis led the effort of leveling the dirt on the playing surfaces, measuring and realigning basepaths and replacing bases in conjunction with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation department and the Elizabethton/Carter County Little League. The River Riders front office staff campaigned with local businesses to secure additional heavy equipment needed, fencing, seed for the outfields, paint for the dugouts and concession stand, a scoreboard, as well as breakfast and lunch for all volunteers both days.

"Thanks to Boyd Sports, the River Riders, the city parks and rec division, the city of Elizabethton, and the ECC volunteers, we began to take out the flood damage and repair the baseball and softball fields for the spring season," said Elizabethton/Carter County Little League President Andy Hilton. "It is a tremendous blessing to have all the people come together to help, from the volunteers to the people who have donated products and equipment. We did not have a clue how it would happen but is has happened right in front of our eyes thanks to all the people who care."

The River Riders would like to give special thanks to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley and his team, Lowe's of Elizabethton, Farm Supply, Big John's Closeouts, Stowers Machinery, Bojangles, and Ingles of Elizabethton.

