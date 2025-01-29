Host Your Next Event at the Ville

BURLINGTON, N.C. - With a culinary staff boasting a combined 20+ years of restaurant and culinary experience, The Ville is fully prepared to offer a premiere catering menu and customizable experience.

Executive Chef Mary Casey and Chef Kory Judd will craft delicious menu options customized to your next event. With menu options ranging from Shrimp and Grits, to Pecan Salmon, and Spinach and Artichoke stuffed Chicken, to Old Fashioned Banana Pudding, The Ville catering and events are ready to wow guests with every bite. Offering reception style or buffet service options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even late night snacks The Ville is ready to serve Burlington, and surrounding communities for all their event and experience needs.

Cultivating The Ville catering and events experience is Sockville's newest addition, Audrey Moore, the Sock Puppets' assistant general manager for events and operations. Audrey is ready to design the best guest experience. After teaching the event management process with Topgolf Openings in Philadelphia and re-defining the private events process at ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Audrey comes to Sockville with excitement to bring this experience opportunity to the City of Burlington and surrounding Alamance communities.

The brand new Burlington Bullpen, nestled in Sockville's right field, is primed to host events ranging from 20-200 guests for all event types. Offering a unique venue for events while serving premiere food and beverage, the Burlington Bullpen is poised to become the next prime events venue in Burlington. While the private event options are officially available for booking with The Ville, the venue is also looking forward to hosting community and public events that all guests can enjoy. While working with the City of Burlington for events like Dark in the Park and the upcoming Socksquatch's Eggventure this April, the Burlington Bullpen is a true community asset. Be on the lookout for more events and community engagements with The Ville at the Burlington Bullpen.

