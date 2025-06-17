Homegrown Talent on Display for Alamance-Burlington Night

June 17, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







When the Burlington Sock Puppets take on the Kingsport Axemen, the spotlight turns to one of Burlington's own. It's Alamance-Burlington School System Night at the ballpark, and there's no better representative of the community than pitcher Tate Jones, a proud graduate of Walter M. Williams High School, right in the heart of the ABSS.

Jones, in his first season with the Sock Puppets, has returned home after completing his freshman campaign at East Tennessee State University. He's already made his mark early in the 2025 summer, posting a 2-0 record through three outings and sporting twice as many strikeouts as walks, a sign of his continued development and command on the mound.

"It's pretty awesome to be able to stay home and play summer ball in Burlington," said Jones. "I'm really lucky that I get to be at the field with the guys a lot and also have the ability to see my family a lot. It's also pretty cool because it's almost every night that I run into someone that I know who's coming to watch the game."

Jones has become a steady presence in the Sock Puppets' clubhouse and credits both his teammates and the staff for making this summer special.

"Playing in Burlington so far has been awesome," he added. "I've really enjoyed the group of guys we have and the coaches and staff that we get to be around every day."

From growing up in the stands to now standing tall on the mound, Jones reflects on how far he's come since his high school days.

"I've definitely had some growth in a few aspects from high school to now," Jones said. "Having a year of experience in college baseball has helped me to know more about the game and be a better person on and off the field."

On a night meant to celebrate local students, educators, and families, Tate Jones serves as a perfect reminder of what the Alamance-Burlington community can achieve, both in the classroom and on the diamond.







Appalachian League Stories from June 17, 2025

Homegrown Talent on Display for Alamance-Burlington Night - Burlington Sock Puppets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.