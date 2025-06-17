River Riders Fall to Flyboys, 6-2, After Game Called Due to Lightning
June 17, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)
Elizabethton River Riders News Release
The Elizabethton River Riders couldn't keep up with the Greeneville Flyboys, ultimately losing, 6-2, in Game 1 of the series Tuesday. The game was officially called with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning due to a lightning delay, with no chance of resuming play. Elizabethton's offense was stymied for most of the contest, with only a few bright spots in the latter innings.
The rundown
Greeneville (6-3) jumped out to an early lead with a two-run rally in the top of the first. Mycah Jordan led off with a single, stole two bases and scored the first run of the game when Jace Patton walked with the bases loaded. Tyler Inge also scored off a hit-by-pitch later in the inning, giving the Flyboys a 2-0 advantage.
Elizabethton (2-9) responded in the bottom of the first with a solo home run from Jordan Crosland to cut the lead to 2-1. However, the River Riders couldn't string together more offense, managing just one more run throughout the shortened game.
The Flyboys extended their lead in the third inning. Grant Hunter's two-run double off River Riders pitcher Matthew Porches gave Greeneville a 4-1 lead.
Elizabethton made a push in the bottom of the third with an RBI groundout from Crosland but couldn't capitalize on other opportunities. A pair of solo home runs by Ezra McNaughton and Dylan Jackson in the sixth and seventh innings pushed the Flyboys' lead to 6-2.
Notes
Elizabethton's pitching staff allowed six runs on nine hits, with nine strikeouts and 13 walks.
The River Riders stranded seven runners on base in the abbreviated game.
Despite limited action, the River Riders' bullpen held Greeneville to two runs over the final three innings.
Stat of the game
1 - Crosland stayed hot at the plate crushing his first home run of the season in the first inning.
Next up
The River Riders (2-9) will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the series against Greeneville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.
