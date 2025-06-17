Kingsport's Win Streak Snapped by Sock Puppets

June 17, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Each team entered as the best team in their division, but Burlington got the better of Kingsport on Tuesday night to end the Axmen's five-game win streak with a 7-3 victory.

Burlington scored early with a single in the first from Dom Kupinski, who was hitting second. A sacrifice fly made the score 2-0 at the end of the opening inning.

Sock Puppet starter Ryan Hench started the day strong, but in the third inning he surrendered three runs after hitting three batters and walking two.

Kingsport held the lead going into the bottom of the third, but Kupinski struck again, this time with a game-tying solo home run. That's when the momentum completely shifted.

In the fifth, a groundout from Preston Youcher scored Chance Jennings from third base, giving the Sock Puppets a 4-3 lead. One batter later, Jeter Polledo hit an RBI single to extend the lead.

Burlington tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Kingsport couldn't get an offensive rally going, and they were handed their first loss since last Tuesday.

Bromley Thornton earned the win and Jackson Downing was given the loss.







