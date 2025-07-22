This Week in Sockville: The Push for the Pennant

July 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

With another week in the books, the Burlington Sock Puppets continue to lead the Appalachian League East Division. As the regular season winds down, Burlington has positioned itself not only for a postseason run but also to secure home-field advantage.

Offensive Firepower Paces the League

Burlington's offense remains one of the most dangerous lineups in the league. The team leads the Appalachian League with a .285 batting average, 9.2 hits per game, and 7.34 runs per game. The on-base percentage (.424) and slugging percentage (.409) are also the best marks in the East Division.

A key driver of that success has been shortstop Ariel Antigua, who leads the league with a .442 batting average - nearly 50 points higher than the next closest hitter. He also leads the team with 19 RBIs in 18 games and boasts a .545 average with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Burlington's offensive depth is evident across the board. Four players are hitting over .345 with runners on base: Antigua (.575), Chance Jennings (.345), Preston Yaucher (.389 with RISP), and Brian Carrothers (.303). Seven players are hitting over .300 in innings seven through nine, showing the lineup's ability to produce late in games.

Matchup flexibility has also been a strength. DJ Merriweather is hitting .349 against right-handed pitching, while Dusty Vela is batting .348 against lefties. Zach Jackson has been effective across situations, hitting .368 with the bases empty and .520 with two outs.

Dom Krupinski continues to swing a hot bat, with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBIs over his last 10 games. He also owns a 1.476 OPS when ahead in the count. In terms of plate discipline, Avery Smith and Bromley Thornton haven't struck out over the last two weeks. Smith's .506 OBP ranks second in the league, while Fernandez (34 walks) and Krupinski (29 walks) lead the East Division in that category.

Pitching Staff Locking It Down

The Sock Puppets' pitching staff has complemented the offense with dominant results of its own. Burlington leads the league in ERA, fewest hits allowed per game (7.15), and opponent batting average (.233).

Chris Massey has been nearly unhittable, with opponents managing just a .042 average against him. Jason Johnson and Massey have both held left-handed hitters hitless this season. Ty Bradle continues to be a reliable force in the rotation, posting a 2.30 ERA with 26 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 27.1 innings across five starts.

The bullpen has been efficient and dependable. Tate Jones has issued just two walks in 20.1 innings, while Jack Hedrick (3 walks in 11 innings) and Tyler Shafer (3 walks in 14.1 innings) have continued that trend. Magallan and Bradle are tied for the team lead with 26 strikeouts.

Burlington has also excelled in high-pressure moments. With runners in scoring position, Magallan (.136 OBA), Griffin (.143 OBA), and Johnson (.133 OBA) have all delivered. Ryan Hench leads the team - and ranks second in the league - with four wins.

The Final Stretch

At 23-15, Burlington enters the final weeks of the season with a 1.5-game lead atop the East Division and just four home games remaining on the schedule. The team returns to Burlington Athletic Stadium after a challenging six-game road trip to host Pulaski on July 22-23 and Danville on July 29-30.

These matchups will be critical in determining playoff seeding. With momentum on their side and the best home crowd in the league behind them, the Sock Puppets are poised to make a run at the East Division title and beyond.

Closing Thoughts

Burlington's success this summer is no accident. The team has combined elite contact hitting, smart situational offense, and shutdown pitching to put itself in position for a deep playoff run.

