River Riders Fall to Greeneville Despite Late Chances in Series Opener

July 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders couldn't overcome a steady Greeneville offense and a trio of costly big innings, falling, 7-2, to the Flyboys on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. With the loss, the River Riders dropped the first of a home-and-home series, while Greeneville earned its third win in four games.

The rundown

Greeneville broke a scoreless tie in the second, manufacturing a pair of runs on an RBI walk by Brady Francisco and a soft infield single from Mycah Jordan. A double play prevented further damage, but the Flyboys struck again in the fourth. After a Jace Patton double, Dylan Jackson lifted a two-run homer to right to push the lead to 4-0.

Elizabethton responded in the fifth. After a walk and a single by Lenox Lively, Donte Lewis delivered his second double of the night to plate a run, and Jack Torbett followed with an RBI infield single to cut the deficit in half at 4-2.

The River Riders had a chance to tie the game in the sixth after a hit-by-pitch and two wild pitches advanced Xavier Bradley to third, but he was left stranded. That missed opportunity loomed large, as Greeneville blew the game open in the seventh. Danny Wallace launched a two-run homer to right-center, his first of the summer, and a throwing error allowed another run to cross, making it 7-2.

Elizabethton threatened again in the seventh and ninth, getting multiple runners aboard each time, but couldn't find the big hit. Cadyn Karl walked three times and scored once, while Lewis led the offense with three hits, including two doubles.

Notables

Lewis went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.

Torbett recorded two hits and an RBI.

Up next

Elizabethton and Greeneville will square off again Wednesday, this time in Greeneville. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with live coverage streaming on AppyLeague.com.







