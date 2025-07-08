McCrystal Clear: Ryan McCrystal Is Raking his Way up the Reds System

July 8, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Ryan McCrystal has been one of the hottest hitters in the Cincinnati Reds' minor league system, and his surge in Single-A is just the latest chapter in a story that started in Burlington. Now suiting up for the Daytona Tortugas, McCrystal is tearing up July, coming off a monster month of June where he slashed .364/.400/.515 with 15 RBIs and seven extra-base hits.

But before pro ball, McCrystal made his mark in one of the nation's top collegiate summer leagues: the Appalachian League. Reimagined as a premier MLB and USA Baseball-sanctioned developmental circuit, the Appy League has become a proving ground for elite college talent, and McCrystal was one of its brightest stars.

He's now hit over .300 in back-to-back months and is batting a scorching .406 with runners in scoring position. A 9th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Carolina, he's quickly showing why the Reds saw so much promise.

A cornerstone of the Burlington Sock Puppets, one of the league's flagship franchises, McCrystal was nothing short of dominant across three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024). He posted a career .410 batting average in Burlington with 6 home runs, 90 hits, 22 doubles, and a staggering 82 RBIs in fewer than 50 total games.

His 2022 season alone included a .397 average, .466 OBP, and 48 RBIs. In 2023, he crushed pitching to the tune of a .438 average, and he returned in 2024 to hit .373 with 13 RBIs, even while preparing for the pros.

McCrystal's success is a testament to the Sock Puppets' player development pipeline. From sharpening tools at the plate to refining his work behind it, Burlington played a pivotal role in preparing him for this leap.

As McCrystal climbs the ladder in the Reds' system, he continues to carry the legacy of one of the Appalachian League's top franchises.

