Johnson City tops Kingsport on the road

July 8, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

KINGSPORT, TENN.- The Johnson City Doughboys defeated the Kingsport Axmen on Tuesday in the teams' first meeting this season.

Kingsport got out to the early lead in the opening inning of play, as Landis Davila roped an RBI single into center, scoring Colin Larson, who worked a walk as the first batter of the game.

Johnson City responded quickly, at the top of the second, Lleyton Daily reached first base safely on a throwing error from the Kingsport infield, scoring Ladon Smelser, who had singled shortly before. Ryan Jones followed suit with an RBI single down the right field line, bringing home Jackson Jones, who worked a walk in his at-bat.

The Doughboys added to their lead the very next inning, after Trey Majette worked a walk and stole second, Jose Fernandez lined his tenth double of the season into the right-center field gap. This made Fernandez the first player in the Appy League to have double-digit doubles this season, and gave Johnson City a 3-1 lead.

Kingsport kept it close, adding another run in the sixth. Kam Durnin singled for his first hit of the game and stole second shortly after, before Mason Swinney crushed a deep fly ball that one-hopped into the center field wall, scoring Durnin.

Johnson City got some insurance runs in the eighth, with the bases loaded and two outs. Daily roped a line drive into left field, scoring both Fernandez and Smelser. Pridgen followed up in the ninth, smoking a line drive off the left field wall and scoring Logan Fyffe, who was hit by a pitch.

With a 6-2 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, Kade Foulke was called in to close the game out. Striking out two, Foulke walked a few batters to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate. Foulke struck out Derrick Pitts on a swing and miss to end the ballgame and lift the Doughboys to victory.

Johnson City will head straight back to Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport on Wednesday for the second of a two-game series with the Axmen. First pitch set for 7:00 p.m.







